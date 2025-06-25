England Knew They Could Blow Match Apart Says Stokes After India Triumph

Leeds: England captain Ben Stokes praised his side's approach after they pulled off a remarkable five-wicket win over India in the first Test at Headingley on Tuesday.

Ben Duckett's superb 149 paved the way for England's ultimately comfortable pursuit of 371 on the last day as Stokes' men once more made light of a seemingly stiff chase with the dynamic batting that has been a hallmark of their play in the 'Bazball' era of coach Brendon McCullum.

England twice conceded totals in excess of 350 in the first of this five-match series but managed to inflict late-order collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 that proved costly for India.

"There's been a lot of skill that has contributed to us winning this Test match but our attitude as well," said Stokes. "Every session we turned up with the attitude that we could blow this match apart.

This was England's second-highest fourth-innings run-chase, just behind the 378-3 they managed also against India at Edgbaston not long after Stokes and McCullum joined forces as captain and coach.

"I think we're just a very simple-minded pair, me and Baz (McCullum), when it comes to cricket," Stokes said.

"Everyone knows what cricket is about, it's about scoring more runs than the opposition. When you strip it all back, that's it...When you're chasing totals like that, how you are in the dressing room is very important."

'Nightmare for the opposition'

Duckett had one moment of good fortune when he was dropped on 97 on Tuesday but the 30-year-old Nottinghamshire opener was otherwise in commanding form.

Together with Zak Crawley (65), he laid the foundation for victory against an India attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, the world's number one-ranked Test bowler, with an outstanding first-wicket partnership of 188.

"Ducky has been incredible since coming into the team," Stokes said. "He's shown he can score runs pretty much all over the world in any conditions he's faced with."

He added: "Ducky got the 149 but Zak was so, so important, too. They complement each other so well. I'm sure you could ask the opposition bowlers about why they're a nightmare when they are in for a long period."

Stokes's decision to field first after winning the toss in seemingly ideal batting conditions was criticised by former England captain Michael Vaughan

But all-rounder Stokes added: "It's a good job Test cricket is played over five days. You make a decision and you don't know what is going to happen."

India coach Gautam Gambhir said the tourists would still stand by their plan to play Bumrah -- who, remarkably, went wicketless in the second innings at Headingley -- in just three of the five Tests to preserve his fitness following a back injury.

"We won't change the plans," Gambhir said after India's attack rarely threatened on the final day in Leeds.

"To manage his workload is more important. Before he came on this tour, it was already decided he would play three Tests but let's see how his body turns out."

There is now a break of more than a week until the second Test in Birmingham starts on July 2, with former India batsman Gambhir adding: "We haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play.

"We absolutely have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets. We pick the squad on trust, not on hope."