England Desperate to End Ashes Drought in Australia

Perth: The build-up to the Ashes series starting Friday began at the end of July 2023 following one or the more acrimonious test cricket series between England and Australia.

Ben Stokes and his England lineup won that test at The Oval in South London but it wasn't enough to reclaim the Ashes from the Aussies, who won the first two tests and drew the fourth in a five-match series to retain the old urn.

Cue to Perth Stadium, Day 1 of a possible 25 spanning seven weeks and five cities.

There are some big questions in play.

Can an aging, understrength Australia continue its unbeaten run in Ashes tests on home soil that dates to the 2010-11 series?

Can Stokes inspire an end to that long drought for England?

Can Joe Root , the world's No. 1-ranked test batter, finally post an Ashes century in Australia?

Can Stokes and Root win a test on Australian soil for the first time?

The Aussies Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood will be missing the first test because of injuries, leaving Australia's attack without half of its frontline bowlers.

The remaining half — left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc and offspinner Nathan Lyon — are confident that the team can win on what is expected to be a fast, bouncy pitch in Perth. Brendan Doggett is set to make his test debut alongside fellow fast bowler Scott Boland, making it the first time an Australian men's test XI will contain two players with Indigenous heritage.

“Good to see the depth in the squad,” Starc said. “We know what Scotty Boland can do, ... (and) ‘Doggie’s’ coming off a hot streak at the moment.”

Cameron Green's fitness to bowl means he'll fill the allrounder spot and Australia can give opening batter Jake Weatherald a test debut at the age of 31. The flow-on means Marnus Labuschagne will return to the test lineup at No. 3, with stand-in skipper Steve Smith at No. 4.

The English Stokes knows the record: 13 losses, two draws and no wins in the last 15 tests Down Under for England. He's thinking more about the 2010-11 squad that beat the Australians 3-1.

“I do understand how big a series this is. I’ve come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful," he said. “A lot has been spoken of about the history and how it has gone for England — this is our chance to create our own history.”

In a bid to break the drought, England is likely to start a pair of express pace bowlers in conditions expected to suit them. Jofra Archer is primed to do well in Australia and 35-year-old Mark Wood recovered from a minor hamstring strain to be including in the 12-man match squad for the first test. Stokes will bowl and it's likely seamers Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson will also start, although spinner Shoaib Bashir has been included in the 12.

“Jofra and Woody are amazing bowlers and they’ll be huge for us this series," Atkinson said. "You hear about (tests in Australia) and it’s all ‘pace, pace, pace’ but we’re hearing lately a bit more seam movement. It’s nice to hear that — something I’m looking forward to.”

Smith's role The 36-year-old Smith will lead Australia for the third time this year and the seventh time since his era as captain ended in the wake of the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018.

He filled in as skipper the last time England toured Australia in 2021-22, after Cummins was forced to isolate for the Adelaide test during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s a lot more relaxed as a person all round," Starc said of his longtime teammate. "Even the times that he’s captained since, when he’s had to fill in for Pat, it’s a different approach.

“He’s still that competitive beast, and still wants to be the best, and still will leave no stone unturned. But I think he’s finding a few outlets to actually switch off from time to time ... and just not be cricket 100% of the time.”

Squads Australia: Jack Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England (from): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.