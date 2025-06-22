ENG vs IND: Tendulkar Breaks Down Pant's Brilliantly Crafted Stroke

Leeds: India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar believes vice-captain Rishabh Pant's falling paddle sweep is not "accidental" but "intentional," which makes it "extremely clever." He also decoded the tactical ploy that was in play during captain Shubman Gill's partnership with his deputy.





During Pant's 134(178) blitzkrieg, one shot from his loaded arsenal stood out, the paddle-pulled down shot he executed on several occasions. He used to target the fine leg area with control and pick up runs to keep the scoreboard ticking, especially off Shoaib Bashir.

"Rishabh's falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over leg slip with control, Sachin wrote on X.





Another aspect that caught Sachin's eye was Gill and Pant's conversation in Hindi during Bashir's over. For the 'Master Blaster', the conversation was a tactical ploy to disrupt Bashir's rhythm, who could extract turn from the dry surface.

"Also noticed something interesting during Bashir's spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn't just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game," he added.





After Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive 101(159), the captain and vice-captain's act propelled India into a position of control. Gill and Pant forged a 209-run partnership and exposed England's pace bowling attack, bereft of experience.

While Pant switched through gears, Gill maintained one tempo and tried to dictate the game's flow with it. Gill's exploits at the crease concluded after he dragged the ball towards the deep square into the hands of Josh Tongue. He wanted to bring up his 150 in style but was forced to return on 147(227).



Pant, who brought up his century by heaving the ball past the boundary rope with a one-handed maximum, got pinned in front of the stumps by Tongue. He offered no shot, and the ball nipped in to trap Pant in front of the stumps, which pulled the curtains down on his 134(178). India's lower end collapsed after Gill and Pant's return to the dugout and forced the tourists to pack on 471.