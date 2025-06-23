 Top
ENG vs IND, Day 4: Rahul Scores Unbeaten 72 as India Reach 153/3 at Lunch

PTI
23 Jun 2025 6:09 PM IST

The visitors now lead Ben Stokes' side by 159 runs with opener KL Rahul (72 batting) and Rishabh Pant (31 batting) at the crease.

India's KL Rahul reacts to reaching his half century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Leeds: India recovered from the early loss of skipper Shubman Gill to labour to 153 for three at lunch on day four of the opening Test against England here on Monday.

With the wicket providing plenty of assistance to the pacers, first innings centurion Gill (8) could add just two runs to his overnight score to be dismissed by pacer Brydon Carse.
The England quick sent in a good-length ball, which jagged back in sharply to catch Gill by surprise. The delivery took a thick inside edge before crashing onto the stumps.
However, Rahul and Pant played cautiously, weathering the early freshness of the wicket with a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Brief Scores:
India: 471 & 153 for 3 in 48 overs (Sai Sudharsan 30, KL Rahul 72 batting, Rishabh Pant 31 batting).
England 1st innings: 465 all out (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62, Harry Brook 99; Jasprit Bumrah 5/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/122, Prasidh Krishna 3/128).
