ENG vs IND, Day 2: England Lose Pope, Stokes to Reach 327 for 5 at Lunch

PTI
22 Jun 2025 6:11 PM IST

Pope (106 off 137 balls) chased a widish delivery from Prasidh Krishna to be caught by Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

England's captain Ben Stokes (L) reacts as he walks back to the pavilion having lost his wicket for 20 on day three of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on June 22, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Leeds: England lost overnight centurion Ollie Pope and skipper Ben Stokes to reach 327 for 5 at lunch against India on the second day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

Pope (106 off 137 balls) chased a widish delivery from Prasidh Krishna to be caught by Rishabh Pant behind stumps. Pant had his second catch of the day when Mohammed Siraj's wobbly fuller delivery found skipper Ben Stokes (20) nicking one.At stumps, Harry Brook (57 batting) and Jamie Smith (29 batting) were at the crease.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 471. England: 327/5 (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62, Harry Brook 57 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 3/67, Mohammed Siraj 1/73, Prasidh Krishna 1/80).
