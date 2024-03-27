Endrick and Yamal shine as Vinícius Júnior''s Brazil draws 3-3 with Spain in ''One Skin'' friendly

Madrid, Mar 27 (AP) Teenagers Lamine Yamal and Endrick took the spotlight as Brazil drew 3-3 with Spain on Tuesday in the “One Skin” international friendly that was set up to highlight the fight against racism after a series of insults aimed at the Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius was relatively quiet in a match in which Brazil equalized with a penalty converted by Lucas Paquetá deep into stoppage time after Rodri's spot kick in the 87th had put Spain ahead.

Brazil had rallied from two goals down with an equalizer scored by Vinícius' future Madrid teammate Endrick, the 17-year-old Palmeiras player who had made his scoring debut with Brazil just three days previous.

The Spanish lineup was led by 16-year-old Barcelona forward Yamal, who helped set up three goals and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he was substituted near the end of the match.

“Yamal and Endrick are players who have a chance to be stars at the 2026 World Cup,” Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said. “They both play at a very high level.” The international friendly came a day after Vinícius broke down in tears while talking about the continued racist insults that he is subjected to in Spain, saying he was losing his desire to keep playing but pledged to continue his fight against racism.

Vinícius was loudly applauded when he was substituted in the 71st. The 23-year-old Brazilian, the Seleçao's captain on Tuesday, received some of the loudest jeers when his name was introduced ahead of the match.

Brazilian players went onto the field wearing black jackets with the slogan “One Skin, One Identity.” The jackets will be auctioned to help an anti-racism campaign.

Vinícius, who has been accused of provoking fans and opponents, got into verbal altercations with Spanish players, including from the bench after leaving the match. He also shoved Spain defender Aymeric Laporte from behind while play was stopped.

Laporte tweeted after the match the question: “Maybe he wanted to dance…?” accompanied by a previous tweet with the image of Vinícius' shove and quoting the Brazilian from Monday, when he said, “I just want to play soccer.” The friendly game was set up by Spanish and Brazilian soccer officials amid the uproar that followed the racist insults aimed at Vinícius in a Spanish league game in Valencia 10 months ago. Many believed the incident would be a turning point for soccer in Spain, but another wave of racist abuse targeting Vinícius has followed.

While most of the attention was on Vinícius, it was Yamal threatening the most with his speed and quick moves to get past Brazilian defenders.

Rodri put Spain ahead by converting a 13th-minute penalty kick after Yamal made a run through the right side and was brought down by João Gomes inside the area.

Vinícius had Brazil's first shot on goal in the 17th but it was easily saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Yamal set up Dani Olmo's 36th-minute goal and Rodrigo pulled Brazil closer in the 40th after a mistake by Simón.

Endrick, who will arrive in Spain at the end of the season, equalized and was also set to take the late penalty but instead gave the ball to Paquetá. The crowed jeered as it wanted to see the new Madrid player try to score again.

Vinícius went to defend Endrick from the bench after Spanish players loudly complained because of a hard foul by his future teammate late in the match.

The Spaniards appeared unsettled with how Brazilian players celebrated the late equalizer near the Spanish fans.

Spain, preparing for the upcoming European Championship in Germany, was coming off a 1-0 loss to Colombia on Friday in London.

“I'm happy because we were better than Brazil in all areas,” coach Luis de la Fuente said. “I'm proud of the match we played." De la Fuente said he was “ashamed” by the jeers directed at Atletico Madrid forward Álvaro Morata by the crowd at the Bernabeu, where Morata used to play for earlier in his career.

Vinícius has been subjected to multiple racist insults since arriving in Spain six years ago. He complained on Monday about the lack of punishment for perpetrators and asked for help from FIFA, UEFA and other soccer institutions in the fight against racism. (AP) AM AM AM

