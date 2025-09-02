Ederson Leaves Manchester City After Eight Years, Donnarumma Likely to Replace Him

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson has completed his move to Turkish club Fenerbahçe, ending his eight-year spell at Manchester City. He joined City in 2017 and lifted 18 major honours with the Premier League club.

According to reports, Fenerbahçe agreed to sign Ederson from Manchester City for £12.1 million.

The Brazilian established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, winning six Premier League titles, four League Cups, three Community Shields, two FA Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper made 372 appearances for Manchester City, keeping 168 clean sheets.

Reflecting on his City career, Ederson said: “I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.”

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club. I’m going with my wife and children, but I’m leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue,” he added.

His departure is expected to pave the way for Gianluigi Donnarumma to join Manchester City. According to reports, the Premier League champions have agreed to sign Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for £26 million on a five-year deal.