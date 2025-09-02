Donnarumma Completes Move to Manchester City as Ederson Exits

Manchester City have confirmed the blockbuster signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

According to reports, City secured the Italy international for €30 million ($40.2 million) till 2030.



Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021 and went on to win four Ligue 1 titles, three Trophée des Champions, two Coupe de France crowns, and one Champions League during his time in Paris.

“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said Donnarumma.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege.”