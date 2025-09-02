Donnarumma Completes Move to Manchester City as Ederson Exits
According to reports, Manchester City secured the Italy international for €30 million ($40.2 million) till 2030
Manchester City have confirmed the blockbuster signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.
Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021 and went on to win four Ligue 1 titles, three Trophée des Champions, two Coupe de France crowns, and one Champions League during his time in Paris.
“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said Donnarumma.
“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.
“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege.”
The Italian goalkeeper will replace Ederson, who has completed a £12 million move to Turkish club Fenerbahçe, ending his eight-year spell at the Etihad.
Reflecting on his time at City, Ederson said: “I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.
“Under Pep, we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.
“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club. I’m going with my wife and children, but I’m leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”
Donnarumma is expected to make his Manchester City debut on September 14.
