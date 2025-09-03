Djokovic's KPop Demon Hunters Dance at US Open Goes Viral

New York: Novak Djokovic celebrated beating Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with some dance moves to music from the hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters" that were taught to him by his daughter, Tara, who turned 8 on Tuesday.



After meeting Fritz at the net when the 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win was over, Djokovic began his little jig in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-time Grand Slam champion called the victory “a big present for” Tara, who is not at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic figures Tara will rate his performance when she watches it Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic dancing his way to victory. 🕺pic.twitter.com/A44DVr32sv — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) September 3, 2025