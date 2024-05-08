Disney+Hotstar announces free streaming of T20 World Cup on Mobile

Hyderabad: Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday announced that the users can watch the upcoming T20 World Cup on its mobile app for free. Last year it had offered free streaming of the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup.



West Indies and United States will Co-host the T20 World Cup and the first match will take place between USA and Canada on June 2, 2024 at 6 AM IST.



Rohit-led Indian team will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Following the clash, all eyes will be on the high octane match between India and Pakistan on June 9.



T20 World Cup will commence after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 20 teams will be participating in the World Cup.