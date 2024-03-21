Dhoni, Rohit Sharma step down as captains of IPL teams

Hyderabad: In a shocking news, the captains of two IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stepped down ahead of the 17th season of the IPL season.

With Dhoni and Rohit Sharma leaving their captaincy, fans are nostalgic about the glory they bought to the IPL and cricket.

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday made an announcement that MS Dhoni has stepped down as their captain and that he will be replaced by Rituraj Gaikwad.

The Twitter handle of IPL posted a group photo of all the captain in which Dhoni is absent but Rituraj is seen.

On March 22, the first match for the IPL title will be held between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Though Dhoni retiried from international cricket in 2019, he continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian cricket. The 42-year-old played a crucial role as a captain of CSK by securing the fifth IPL title for the team.

Even the Mumbai Indians replaced their captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya.

CSK, under Dhoni's captaincy, has reached to the finals 11 times, establishing themselves as one of the most successful teams alongside the Mumbai Indians in the league.

Rohit, known for his astute leadership and tactical prowess, led MI to five IPL titles, mirroring Dhoni's success. Rohit's journey with Mumbai Indians began when he took over the reins from Ricky Ponting mid-season in 2013.

Mumbai Indians clinched the IPL title for the first time the same year.