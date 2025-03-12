Dhoni, Raina set dance floor on fire at Rishabh Pant's sister wedding

Just ahead of the anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni along with former team-mate and friend Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant has set the internet on fire with his killer dance moves.



The cricketers were attending the wedding festivities of Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant in Mussoorie.





Pant, who was part of the Champions Trophy winning team India squad, had flown directly to the wedding venue, where he participated in mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

On the other hand, Dhoni along with his wife reached the hilly town on Tuesday evening. India youngster Prithvi Shaw has also attended the wedding festivities.



Videos of Dhoni, Raina and Pant's candid moments are going viral on social media platforms. The trio, in video were seen dancing to popular Bollywood song 'Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.' While in another video, they pulled of the 'burrraahh move'.