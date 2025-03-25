Delhi Capitals drop heart-warming video to congratulate new dad KL Rahul

Team India and Delhi Capitals player KL Rahul and his wife, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty are blessed with a baby girl on Monday evening.



The couple shared the news through a social media post.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section on the post with congratulatory messages. His former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru too wished Rahul and wrote, "Congratulations, Athiya and KL! Wishing your little princess all the love and happiness! 👶❤️"

KL Rahul made himself unavailable for the opening game of his new franchise, Delhi Capitals, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be present for the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals team members decided to wish Rahul with a special video. With a caption, "Our family extends, our family celebrates "



In the heart-warming video, players and staff made gestures, symbolising cradling a baby - a common way to express congratulations for new parents.



Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, Aiden Markram and Kevin Petersen were seen in the video.