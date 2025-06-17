Defending Olympic Title: Djokovic's Only Source of Motivation Revealed

New Delhi: Former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic said that defending his Olympic title in Los Angeles in 2028 is the "only thing" that is keeping him motivated in the sport.



Great Britain's Andy Murray remains the only player to have defended an Olympic singles title. Serbia's Djokovic would be 41 by the time he can do the same in the LA 2028 Olympic Games.





Despite managing his workload with noticeably fewer tournaments in recent seasons, the 24-time Grand Slam champion told football manager Slaven Bilic that he wants to play in his sixth Games, having won singles bronze on his debut at Beijing 2008.



"The only thing that, at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. It's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption; the only thing that I have in my head that gives me motivation is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles. Playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics, Djokovic said in an interview as quoted by Olympics.com.

The 38-year-old's victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris 2024 final completed his quest to win every major accolade the sport can offer.



That includes winning all four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the ATP Finals and every Masters event.



Tennis at LA 2028 will be hosted at the Tennis Center in Carson, which is currently a USTA high-performance training base.



In the recently concluded French Open 2025, Djokovic lost to world number one Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Sinner defeated three-time French Open winner and 100-time tour-level titlist 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3).