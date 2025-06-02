Declare June 3 as Public Holiday if RCB Wins IPL: Fan Urges Karnataka CM
The letter also called out all RCB fans to celebrate after the franchise' victory in finals
A passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare June 3 as a public holiday if the Bengaluru-based franchise wins the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year wait.
Calling RCB the pride of Karnataka, the letter written in Kannada by a supporter from Belagavi expressed confidence that RCB would clinch the trophy. The letter also called out all RCB fans to celebrate after the franchise' victory in finals, just like Karataka Rajyostsava.
The latter soon went viral on social media platforms leaving the internet in splits.
On May 29, Rajat Patidar-led RCB sealed a final berth winning Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh. In a great display of bowling, the men in red and gold bowled out Iyer and Co for 101 and comfortably chased down the target in 10 overs winning the match by 8 wickets.
Taking the longer route, PBKS will test their luck again, against the Royal Challengers as they made it to the finals after winning the second Qualifier match against Mumbai Indians on June 1.
Regardless of the winner, IPL will find a new champion as both the sides are eyeing their first title. The final is scheduled for June 3 at Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmadabad.
