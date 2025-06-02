Declare June 3 as Public Holiday if RCB Wins IPL: Fan Urges Karnataka CM

A passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare June 3 as a public holiday if the Bengaluru-based franchise wins the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year wait.



The latter soon went viral on social media platforms leaving the internet in splits.

Calling RCB the pride of Karnataka, the letter written in Kannada by a supporter from Belagavi expressed confidence that RCB would clinch the trophy. The letter also called out all RCB fans to celebrate after the franchise' victory in finals, just like Karataka Rajyostsava.

An RCB fan from Gokak has written to CM @siddaramaiah with a bold request to declare the day RCB wins the IPL as "RCB Fans Festival Day" & make it a public holiday! Viral letter asks for statewide celebrations like Karnataka Rajyotsava. #RCB #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/kYoOw95Dff

RCB fans told Karnataka CM to declare June 3 as public holiday if RCB lift IPL trophy. 🏆 Now CSK and MI fans might also demand a public holiday for their IPL trophies. pic.twitter.com/nJLq9FUPuC

What if when karnataka CM approved state holiday for 4th June at 3rd June at evening n RCB played like RCB at that match 😁🤣

On May 29, Rajat Patidar-led RCB sealed a final berth winning Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh. In a great display of bowling, the men in red and gold bowled out Iyer and Co for 101 and comfortably chased down the target in 10 overs winning the match by 8 wickets.



Taking the longer route, PBKS will test their luck again, against the Royal Challengers as they made it to the finals after winning the second Qualifier match against Mumbai Indians on June 1.

Regardless of the winner, IPL will find a new champion as both the sides are eyeing their first title. The final is scheduled for June 3 at Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmadabad.