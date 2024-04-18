Deccan Chargers team song best in IPL: Gilchrist

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist in a recent interview said that the team song of the Deccan Chargers (DC) was the best IPL team song till date.

Gilchrist who captained DC has led the team to title victory in 2009.

The interview was hosted by a YouTube channel named 'Club Prairie Fire', which was also joined by team India captain Rohit Sharma.

In the interview, Rohit agreed that the team songs back then used to be the best and the current team songs are nowhere near.

Rohit Sharma answered multiple questions during the interview including about the T20 World Cup team selection, current IPL season, rivalry with Pakistan and more.

Answering to a question, Rohit denied the social media reports claiming he had a meeting with team India head coach Rahul Dravid and chief Selector Ajit Agarkar about Hardik Pandya's selection and Virat Kohli opening in the T20 WC.

Rohit also said that he is happy to see the good performances by both the Indian veterans MS Dhoni and D. Karthik in the IPL.

Denying the reports stating the inclusion of Dhoni in the WC squad as a player or a mentor, Rohit said it will be hard to convince Dhoni to come to West Indies.