England's First British-Born Black Cricketer David Syd Lawrence Dies at 61

Gloucester: David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to play for England, has died. He was 61.



Lawrence's family made the announcement on Sunday in a statement through Gloucestershire, where Lawrence was the club president.

He announced a year ago he had motor neurone disease.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with motor neurone disease,” the family said. "'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed.

“A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was.”

He played five tests for England from 1988-92, taking 18 wickets. His international career prematurely ended at 28 when he broke his knee cap after falling awkwardly when running in to bowl against New Zealand on the final day of a test in Wellington.

A strapping fast bowler who was renowned for being one of the quickest on the English county circuit, Lawrence was beginning to establish himself in tests and a five-for against the West Indies in 1991 helped England seal a series-levelling win at the Oval, with Viv Richards among his haul.

Lawrence also played a sole one-day international against the West Indies at Lord's in 1991, taking 4-67.

For Gloucestershire, he grabbed 625 wickets in 280 matches.

The England and India teams gave Lawrence a moment's silence on Sunday in Leeds before the third day's play in the first test.

Lawrence became a competitive bodybuilder following his retirement and he was also a nightclub owner in Bristol.

After he detailed his experiences of racism during his playing career, Gloucestershire issued an unreserved apology in September 2021, and six months later he became the county's first Black president.

Only last week, Lawrence received an MBE in King Charles III's birthday honors for outstanding services to cricket.

At the time, he said, “As a proud Gloucester man who achieved his dream to play for England on the cricket field, it means a great deal to me and to my family who have supported me with all their love during some difficult times. I have always put my heart and soul into any challenge I have faced and that is how I have approached things since my diagnosis with motor neurone disease.”

He was fundraising to fight MND as recently as Friday, when Gloucestershire honored him during a Twenty20 game.

Lawrence was also recently named an honorary life vice president of the England and Wales Cricket Board, and chair Richard Thompson paid tribute.

“David ‘Syd’ Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion,” Thompson said on Sunday.

"His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.

“Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community at this time.”