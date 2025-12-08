Dale Steyn Highlights 3 Things To Watch In India-south Africa T20I Series Opener

Following an emphatic 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa, all eyes will be on India with the return of Shubman Gill, as the hosts aim to continue their road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on a positive note with the first T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn highlights three things to look forward to in the series opener.

“Number one: Shubman Gill! Sounds like he’s back for India. So, that makes every fan in India pretty excited. Number two: David Miller. He’s back for South Africa. Big hitting David Miller! He hits the ball out of the ground and I’m excited to watch him back. Number three: South Africa are taking on India in a T20. The last time I watched South Africa play India in a T20 was in a World Cup final in Barbados (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final 2024). This is going to be a great thing to watch and I am very excited to be part of it.”