Cummins Ruled Out of India, NZ White-Ball Series; Ashes Return in Focus

Melbourne: Australia's premier pacer and Test skipper Pat Cummins was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a lower-back issue, with Cricket Australia saying that his "rehabilitation" is being managed keeping the Ashes in mind.

Australia face New Zealand in three T20Is from October 1 before hosting India for three ODIs (October 19-25) and five T20Is (October 29-November 8). The home Ashes campaign begins against England in Perth on November 21.

