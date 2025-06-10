Cummins a Proven Match-Winner With Great Command in Dressing Room, Says Harbhajan

As the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 approaches, reigning champions Australia are all ready to defend their mace while worthy contenders South Africa are ready to rise to the ultimate test of grit and skill and lay claim to the prestigious ICC title. Speaking on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, JioStar experts Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra weighed in on few aspects that could define the much-anticipated Final.



Speaking on JioHotstar and Star Sports network, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra spoke on Pat Cummins’ all-round threat:

“Pat Cummins is the biggest threat. His leadership, his bowling when there is a partnership, his batting lower down the order—he contributes across departments. He leads from the front and always keeps the opposition under pressure.”

Speaking on JioHotstar and Star Sports network, JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh spoke on Australia’s advantage and pressure-handling capabilities:

“Australia will come prepared. They’ve played a lot of cricket in England—Ashes, the last WTC Final—and that experience will count. They understand these conditions better than South Africa. Plus, they’re a champion side. The difference lies in how you handle pressure during big matches, and Aussies are masters at that. That’s why they’ve won more trophies than anyone else.”

Harbhajan also spoke on Pat Cummins as a leader:

“Cummins is one of those leaders who brings everyone together. More importantly, he's a proven match-winner with great command in the dressing room. When your team respects and rallies behind you, you win more matches. That’s what makes him a very special captain for Australia.”

On Nathan Lyon and Travis Head’s impact, Harbhajan Singh said:

“Nathan Lyon can be a threat, especially since South Africa doesn’t play spin too well. He’s a champion bowler—conditions don’t bother him. He’s always in the game. And one man who can take the game away quickly is Travis Head. He doesn’t just move the score forward, he moves the match forward. If he bats well, he’ll be key.”