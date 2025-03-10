CT 2025: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar Express Disappointment Over PCB's Absence at Final Presentation

Pakistan cricketing legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar expressed their disappointment over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials in the presentation ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

Pakistan was the host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, yet no official from the cricket board was present on stage during the ceremony.

“As far as I know, Chairman Saab (PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi) wasn’t well, but the people that came from there (PCB) were Sumair Ahmad Syed (Chief Operating Officer of PCB) and Usman Wahla (Director of International for PCB), but no one was there on the stage,” said Wasim Akram during the Dressing Room show.

“We were the host, weren’t we right? How come even the COO of PCB or whoever it may be who was representing Chairman Saab, why weren’t they on stage? Were they not invited? I don’t know what the story is. It definitely looked odd to me while sitting here. Pakistani, koi na koi stage par khada hona bahot jaruri tha. Chahe wo cup na de, chahe wo medal na de, but somebody should’ve been there. (It was imperative that Pakistan should have had representation in any form.),” Akram added.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on his X account, highlighting the absence of PCB official at the ceremony.