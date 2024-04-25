IPL: CSK vs SRH clash leaves fans scrambling for tickets

Hyderabad: Cricket fanatics in the country have gone crazy as the booking window for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match opened on Thursday, lucky fans who got their hands on the tickets expressed joy while many fans were upset over not finding the tickets for the upcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match in MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

PayTM insider has opened the booking window on its platform earlier in the day and all the tickets sold like wildfire.













The platform had over 1,40,000 people in the queue, waiting to get their hands on the tickets. Interestingly, the MA Chidambaram stadium has a maximum capacity of around 38,000 and the total tickets sold by the online platform is only 25,000. Angry fans took their vent in the microblogging site X, many users claimed that they opened the site immediately after the opening of the booking window, yet they have a queue of over 20,000 people.













The tickets sell like hot cakes for any CSK match in general but since SRH's fanbase has also increased this season the bookings for this match have got an even better response from the fans.