CSK Partners With Snapchat For In-Stadium Experience At ROAR 2026

Taking fan engagement to new heights, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Snapchat came together for a first-of-its-kind collaboration at ‘ROAR 2026’, the franchise’s marquee pre-IPL fan event held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Designed to bring fans closer to the action, the partnership blended immersive technology and real-time content experiences, setting a new benchmark for how sports and digital platforms intersect.

Chennai Super Kings MD KS Viswanathan, “At CSK, our fans are at the core of everything we do, and ROAR'26 was a celebration of that deep connection. We are always exploring ways to elevate the fan experience, both in-stadium and beyond, and Snapchat was a strong strategic partner in that journey. Through innovations like Snap Camera integration, we were able to create immersive and authentic touchpoints for our audience. The addition of AR brought a new layer of interactivity, making fans feel closer to the action. The stadium roar was a testament to how successful this partnership really was. We are proud of being the first IPL team to execute this tech in the stadium.”

As part of the collaboration, Snapchat rolled out its first-ever in-stadium Snap Camera integration for a cricket event, transforming the live stadium experience. The activation came alive across stadium LEDs, engaging a packed audience of over 25,000 fans, with Snap Camera moments seamlessly woven into the event’s programming.