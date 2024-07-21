CSK former player takes a dig at selectors over Ruturaj's omission

Hyderabad: Former team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player S Badrinath expressed dissatisfaction over Ruturaj Gaikwad not getting selected for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.



"I was shocked and disappointed, he (Ruturaj) was consistently performing in the last few years in all his outings be it IPL, Domestic or International. I want justice for Ruturaj Gaikwad," Badrinath said in an interview.

He later sarcastically said that "If talented players won't get selected, then it feels like players should have bad boy image, with tattoos and date a bollywood celebrity to get selected, or maybe they should have a good media manager."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced squads for India's tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday that drew a mixed response from veterans and fans alike.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too expressed disappointment over missing some key youngstars in the squad including Samju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

India will play three T20Is and 3 ODIs with the neighbouring country starting from July 27. The Board has decided to go with Suryakumar Yadav to lead the blues in the shorter format as the position fell vacant after Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20s.

Seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also play the ODI series as the tours marks the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's head coach journey.