Cristiano Ronaldo Scores From a Bicycle Kick For Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Sports
24 Nov 2025 11:00 AM IST

Ronaldo met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that was too fierce for the goalkeeper to keep out, with the goal crowning Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kicks the ball to score his team's fourth goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej. (Photo by AFP)
Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo gave another demonstration of his enduring quality by scoring from a bicycle kick for his Saudi Arabian club.
The 40-year-old Portugal superstar met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that was too fierce for the goalkeeper to keep out, with the goal crowning Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo has just returned from international duty with Portugal, during which he was sent off against Ireland but celebrated his country qualifying for the World Cup. If he goes, it will be a record sixth appearance in the World Cup.
