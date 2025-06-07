Cristiano Ronaldo Rules Himself Out of Club World Cup

Munich: Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he would not play in the upcoming Club World Cup on Saturday, dismissing rumours he was set to transfer to one of the participating clubs.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain in Munich, the Portugal captain said suggestions he was set to take part in the newly expanded competition were wide of the mark.

"I will not be at the Club World Cup," the Portugal veteran said, but added he had "been contacted" by several participating teams.

Ronaldo came into Nations League in Germany amid swirling doubts about his future at club level, with the veteran's contract at Saudi side Al-Nassr set to expire at the end of June.

In May, the Portuguese posted on social media "the chapter is over" as reports emerged he could switch to another club, potentially Saudi side Al Hilal, one of the teams who will be at the tournament in the United States in June.

Ronaldo said he was not interested in making a short-term decision which would allow him to play in the competition.

"Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything, you can't catch every ball."

The forward said the decision on his future was "almost final".