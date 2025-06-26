Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Contract With Al-Nassr for 2 More Years

London: Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Portugal great's deal lets him continue playing until at least the age of 42 and will give him the chance to add to his record-breaking career.

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together," Ronaldo said in a social media post.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 in one of the most shocking transfers in soccer history after leaving Manchester United.

The spectacular deal was reportedly worth up to $200 million a year and led to a slew of top players leaving Europe for the oil-rich kingdom, including Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo sparked uncertainty about his future at the end of the Saudi season last month when announcing the "chapter is over." But the announcement on Thursday put an end to speculation about his next move.

The deal is evidence the 40-year-old former Real Madrid forward wants to achieve more in what has been one of the finest soccer careers of all time.

The five-time Champions League winner has just added another trophy to his collection after helping Portugal lift the UEFA Nations League - and it is likely he will still be representing his country at next year's World Cup.