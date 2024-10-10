Cricketing World Mourns Death of Legendary Industrialist Ratan Tata
Cricketing world mourned the death of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma took to X to express his grief, calling Ratan Tata "a man with a heart of gold."
"Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better," Rohit wrote.
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to X to pay tributes to the legendary industrialist. He called Tata, "The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man."
"End of an era. The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man. Sir, you have touched so many hearts. Your life has been a blessing to the nation. Thank you for your endless and unconditional service.
Your legacy will live on. Rest in glory, sir," he wrote.
Here's how cricketing world reacted to the demise.
Ratan Tata's body was taken from his house to the NCPA in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the NCPA from 10 am to 3.30 pm.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. His last rites will be performed in the Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
