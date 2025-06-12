Cricketers Express Shock Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Former team India cricketers including Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan reacted to the tragic plane crash in Ahmadabad on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Harbhajan wrote, "I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss."

"In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy," he added.

Lok Sabha MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan wrote, "Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. 🙏"

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.