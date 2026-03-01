Zimbabwe Wins Toss And Opts To Bat Against South Africa In Super 8 Matchup At T20 World Cup

DELHI: Sikandar Raza won the toss and Zimbabwe opted to bat against South Africa in their final Super 8 game at the 2026 T20 World Cup on Sunday.

South Africa has already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1, while Zimbabwe has been knocked out after two successive losses.

Co-host and defending champion India will battle against the West Indies later on Sunday in Kolkata for the second semifinal spot from this group.

England and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals from Group 2. Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka were knocked out.

Zimbabwe has made one change to its line-up with wrist spinner Graeme Cremer coming back into the side for medium pacer Richard Ngarava.

South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, has opted to test its bench strength ahead of the semifinal and made three changes.

Pacers Kewna Maphaka and Anrich Nortje, along with all-rounder George Linde, get a game. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj along with pacers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada have been rested.

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi should aid batters and a high-scoring game could be in the offing.

___

Line-ups:

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi