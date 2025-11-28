WPL 2026: How the UP Warriors Rebuilt a Dynasty in a Day?

Aggressive bidding wars and calculated risks by the WPL 2026 auction in Mumbai, but no franchise had captured the day's narrative quite like the UP Warriorz. Finishing the day as the busiest team, the Warriorz walked away with a fundamentally rebuilt squad centred on a formidable Indian core and a savvy mix of international veterans.

Their statement of intent was immediate and resounding: securing the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for a staggering Rs 3.20 crore, making her the costliest player in the auction. The move did, in one fell swoop, solidify both their spin attack and put a genuine match-winner and a future captaincy candidate at the heart of their strategy. Deepti is now the second-highest-paid Indian in WPL history, reflecting the franchise's belief in her all-around abilities.

And that was not all. The Warriorz seemed keen to fill their pace and all-rounder slots. They splurged a massive Rs 2.40 crore on experienced seamer Shikha Pandey, which some found surprising, but it explains a lot about the value the management puts on her experience and the swinging new ball. They reinforced their domestic talent by acquiring promising leg-spinner Asha Sobhana for Rs 1.10 crore, ensuring their bowling has both depth and variation.

On the international front, the acquisition of Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore was arguably the steal of the day. One of the most consistent batters in T20 history, with proven leadership qualities, Lanning instils the winning mentality that will be so crucial for the team's overall success. Further, retaining Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 85 lakh, courtesy of an early RTM card, ensured they have one of the world's best left-arm spinners to complete a world-class spin triumvirate with Deepti Sharma.

Other important buys include the imposing West Indian Deandra Dottin, who went for Rs 80 lakh, and talented young Australian Phoebe Litchfield, who was taken for Rs 1.20 crore; both og them bring explosive firepower to the middle order. Having used their purse both judiciously and aggressively, the UP Warriorz targeted players with proven track records or high upside potential. Their strategy was simple: build a resilient team core of strong Indian players before supplementing them with overseas match-winners capable of dominating the shortest format. The Warriorz have undoubtedly built a platform from which a serious title challenge can be launched in WPL 2026.

The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, Intern at Deccan Chronicle.