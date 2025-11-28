WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Eye Coveted WPL Trophy

The Delhi Capitals Women return for WPL 2026 with one mission pulsing louder than ever: stop finishing second. After three seasons of heartbreak in the finals, DC enters a new season with a revitalized squad, a fiery mindset, and clear determination to finally lift the coveted WPL trophy. Their 2026 line-up blends retained superstars, reliable overseas anchors, and a vibrant batch of new domestic and foreign recruits who promise a change in the narrative this time.

At the core of the team remains Delhi's powerful retained core. Jemimah Rodrigues, elegant yet fierce, continues to be the team's stabilizing force in the middle order. Her consistency and ability to build innings under pressure make her one of the most valued members of the franchise. Alongside her stands Shafali Verma, the explosive opener who can dismantle any bowling attack within overs. This combination of stability and aggression gives DC a batting engine that few teams can match.

Their all-round department remains elite as Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp remain retained as the backbone for Delhi's balance. Kapp brings in world-class experience with her seam bowling and clutch batting, while Sutherland provides youthful fearlessness and adaptability. Niki Prasad, the fifth retained player, provides domestic strength to the batting lineup and grew with every season that passed by.

But what really makes DC different this season is the smart and strategic approach they have adopted in the 2026 mega-auction. Strengthening their batting artillery, DC added Laura Wolvaardt, one of the most technically sound batters in world cricket, along with Lizelle Lee, an immensely experienced T20 destructive wicket-keeper batter. Along with them, the franchise roped in Chinelle Henry, an athletic all-rounder, while Sneh Rana's calm spin bowling and lower-order batting will prove vital in close games.

Delhi also oversaw heavy promotion of their domestic bench with talents like Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Deeya Yadav, and Madiwala Mamatha. These rising stars offer fresh depth, variety in bowling, and youthful fielding energy-a department DC aims to fortify after last season's close losses. Completing the overseas unit is Lucy Hamilton, a promising young pacer whose bounce and pace can become a secret weapon on Indian wickets.

What makes this 2026 Delhi Capitals squad special is the balance: explosive batters, seasoned all-rounders, wicket-taking bowlers, multiple wicket-keepers, and a captaincy group rich in experience. There will, of course, be pressure hovering over the franchise, given their history of falling just short. But this year’s squad feels different. It feels ready.

The Capitals are not merely entering the WPL 2026 to participate but to rewrite their legacy.

Full Delhi Capitals Squad 2026:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Lizelle Lee, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Madiwala Mamatha, Lucy Hamilton

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.