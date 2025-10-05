Women’s Cricket WC: Saba Karim Confident Ahead of India-Pak Clash

Former India wicketkeeper and JioStar cricket expert Saba Karim expressed confidence in Team India’s preparations and mental readiness ahead of their high-voltage ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. Speaking during a Media Day hosted by JioStar, Karim shared his insights on India’s prospects, challenges, and key factors for success in the tournament.

On the much-anticipated encounter against Pakistan, Karim said the players were well-prepared to handle the occasion. “There will be pressure. That’s why India vs Pakistan has become such a big clash, even in the Women’s World Cup,” he noted. “But I’m confident the team management and players have simulated such situations and will perform without being distracted by outside noise. With their experience and preparation, India will put up a strong performance.”

Discussing India’s chances in the tournament, Karim highlighted consistency as the team’s biggest challenge. “The key for India will be to sustain form throughout the tournament. Players like Smriti Mandhana need to maintain top performance across venues and conditions,” he said. “Experienced players also need strong recovery programs. Expectations are high, but this team can handle pressure and enjoy the challenge.”

Karim also praised the team’s fitness and fielding improvements. “India’s fitness levels have improved significantly, which naturally enhances fielding,” he said. “Catching efficiency is an area still developing, but the team management and fielding coach are working hard to minimize drop-catch percentages. This focus will help India stay in contention for the World Cup title.”

Fans can catch the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 live today at 3:00 PM on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.