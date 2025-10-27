Women’s Cricket WC: England Beat NZ; Rain Halts India-Bangladesh Match

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sophie Devine bid adieu to one-day internationals in a losing cause as England beat New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday in their last league game at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Rain later forced the abandonment of the match between India and Bangladesh. India was heading for a likely victory at 57-0 in 8.4 overs in reply to Bangladesh's 119-9 in a game that was already reduced to 27 overs for each team.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith took 3-30 as New Zealand was bowled out for 168 runs in 38.2 overs. Skipper Devine scored 23 runs in her final ODI appearance, and Georgia Plimmer top-scored with 43 runs.

In reply, England scored 172-2 in 29.2 overs with opener Amy Jones posting 86 not out off 92 balls.

The four-time champions finished second behind defending champion Australia in the league with five wins and a no-result in seven games. England’s only loss was against Australia.

England pushed South Africa down to third place and the two teams will meet in the first semifinal at Guwahati on Wednesday. Australia will take on co-host India, which placed fourth, on Thursday.

New Zealand finished the tournament in sixth place with one win and two no-results in seven games. It was the least number of wins for New Zealand in Women’s Cricket World Cups since 1978.

England’s bowlers on top Opting to bat, New Zealand lost opener Suzie Bates early when she was caught off Linsey Smith in the sixth over.

Plimmer and Amelia Kerr added 68 for the second wicket, but a double blow pegged back the Kiwis again.

Kerr (35) was caught out in the 19th over and Plimmer was dismissed lbw by Charlie Dean in the 20th.

New Zealand lost its last seven wickets for 67 and was bundled out in the 39th over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt returned 2-31 in seven overs, including the big wicket of Devine. Linsey Smith returned to pick up two more wickets, and Alice Capsey took 2-34 in six overs.

England made a good start in the chase with Jones and Tammy Beaumont (40) putting on 75 for the first wicket.

Devine left one final mark on the game when she trapped Heather Knight lbw for 33 in the 28th over, ending an 83-run stand for the second wicket.

Jones remained unbeaten and was voted player of the match, and Devine was given a guard of honor by both teams as she walked off the field.

“It's hugely exciting to be in the semifinals,” Jones said. “It was great for Sophie to get this recognition — she is a legend of the game and she means a lot to New Zealand cricket.”

More rain, more pain. In Sunday's second game, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss for the first time in the tournament and India opted to bowl in a rain-truncated game.

The toss was initally delayed in Navi Mumbai by 35 minutes owing to rain and a wet outfield, but that was extended because of a heavy shower.

The game eventually started as a 43-overs contest and Bangladesh reached 39-2 in 12.2 overs before rain intervened again. After another lengthy delay, the game was reduced to 27 overs each innings.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, playing her first game of the tournament, took 3-30 in six overs and Shree Charani picked up 2-23 in six.

Bangladesh’s momentum came through Sobhana Mostary who scored 26 runs off 21 balls. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with a 53-ball 36.

In reply, India was 57-0 when rain finally forced officials to abandon the game. Smriti Mandhana was 34 not out and Amanjot Kaur was 15 not out.

Worryingly for India ahead of the semifinals, in-form opener Pratika Rawal was forced off the field after injuring herself in the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Rawal injured her knee and ankle and the team's medical staff was closely monitoring her progress.