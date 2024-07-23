Women's Asia Cup: India seal semifinal spot with 82-run win over Nepal

Dambulla: India sealed their spot in the semifinals with a dominating 82-run win over Nepal in their final group match of the women's Asia Cup here on Tuesday.



Dashing opener Shafali Verma smashed 81 off 48 to power India to 178 for 3.

Shafali and fellow opener Dayalan Hemalatha (47 off 42 balls) shared 122 runs for the opening stand to lay the foundation for the total.

Jemimah Rodrigues also chipped in, remaining unbeaten on 28.

Smriti Mandhala led the side on Tuesday in place of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was rested.

For Nepal, Sita Rana Magar picked up two wickets.

India then restricted Nepal to 96 for nine with experienced Deepti Sharma shining bright with the bowl with figures of 3/13.

Radha Yadav (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (2/18) scalped two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 178 for 3 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 81; Sita Rana Magar 2/25).

Nepal Women: 96 for 9 in 20 overs (Sita Rana Magar 18; Deepti Sharma 3/13).