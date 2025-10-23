Who Will be Team India's No.3 if Kohli Retires?

Adelaide: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is often called, GOAT by his fans, is going through a rough patch in his ODI career. The former captain was out for a duck in the second ODI match against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. It may be noted that this is his second duck after an eight-ball duck in the first ODI, leaving his fans disappointed.

In total, this is his 40th career duck, and for the first time, Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks in 50-over cricket. He is already retired from Tests and T20Is, so his future in ODIs is also in doubt. His scores too are nothing to cheer about. He has scored just 300 plus runs at an average of 33. 30. Virat Kohli is in the third position in the batting order lineup, and speculation is rife over who will replace him in this Number 3 order should he decide to retire after his dismal show in the ongoing Australia tour.

A list of possible contenders to replace Kohli at No. 3 position in the ODIs is doing the rounds. The names of KL Rahul, Sai Sudarsan, Rajat Patidar, and Ruthuraj Gaiekwad are the potential players vying for the spot.

KL Rahul, the right-hand batsman, who also steps in to keep the wickets, is a highly rated opener. Tamil Nadu's Sai Sudarsan has also shown promise as a reliable young batter, with his impressive strike rate making him an ideal choice. Rajat Patidar Kohli’s Bengaluru Royal Challengers teammate is also on the list with his score of four centuries and 3 half-centuries in the List – A games in domestic cricket. Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad is also a safe bet. With a good strike rate of 4300 plus runs, 101 strike rate, match fitness, and ability to stay under pressure, he might also be put in the list to be India’s no 3.

Australia secured a two-wicket victory over India at the Adelaide Oval, clinching the series with a memorable batting performance from Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly. Short’s commanding 74 laid a solid foundation, while Connolly’s unbeaten 61 guided Australia home under pressure. Put in to bat, India scored a modest 264 for nine despite skipper Rohit Sharma's return to form with a 97-ball 73 (7x4, 2x6). Shreyas Iyer contributed 61, while Adam Zampa got 4 for 60. Xavier Bartlett took 3 for 39, including Virat Kohli for a duck. In reply, Australia chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.