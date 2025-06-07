Who is RCB’s Nikhil Sosale, Whom Anushka and Kohli Follow

The Karnataka police took Nikhil Sosale, the head of marketing wing, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and three others into custody alleging responsibility for the stampede at the RCB Victory Parade held in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Nikhil Sosale is associated with RCB for the last two years, after being employed by Diageo India, a brand that owns United Spirits Limited (USL), owning the IPL Bengaluru franchise.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he leads the design, strategy, and delivery of the business and marketing section of the leading brand and commercial programme in the IPL. Sosale holds a Double Major in Business from James Cook University, completed between 2008 and 2010.

Sosale was visible throughout the RCB's matches in IPL 2025, mostly found seated alongside Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

In many posts, Sosale could be seen with former RCB stars Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom played for the franchise last year. He has a private Instagram profile with 600 odd followers. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the only celebrities following him on Instagram.

Sosale is married to Malvika Nayak, who heads the business development and partnerships department at Innoz Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Malvika Nayak is also frequently visible alongside Anushka Sharma in the stands, during RCB matches.

Sosale and Nayak were also spotted along with Anushka and Virat in a picture from 2018, celebrating 10 years of RCB, when KL Rahul was also a part of the team.