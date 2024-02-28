WeStandWithHanuma: Cricketer's Spat with ACA

Visakhapatnam: A public spat between cricketer Hanuma Vihari and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) have ignited a debate, drawing support for the player from fans and politicians.

Vihari, who represented India in 16 Tests, recently announced his decision to sever ties with the Andhra team, alleging mistreatment and unfair practices by the ACA.

This move came after a public spat where Vihari accused the association of orchestrating his removal as captain and pressuring him to step down due to political interference.

Vihari's claims have garnered widespread support, particularly on social media. The hashtag #WeStandWithHanuma trended in India, with prominent figures like former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan voicing their solidarity with the cricketer.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan criticised the ACA's handling of the situation, questioning whether a political leader's influence should outweigh the contributions of a national cricketer. Kalyan expressed disappointment at the treatment meted out to Vihari, emphasizing the need for respect towards players who have dedicated themselves to the sport.

Meanwhile, the ACA has announced an investigation into the allegations raised by Vihari. However, the association refuted Vihari's claims, stating that his departure as captain was a result of professional considerations and not political interference.

It cited instances of Vihari's alleged misconduct and said they received such complaints from various quarters.

The ACA addressed the captaincy change, stating that it was proposed due to Vihari's status as an Indian prospect affecting his availability throughout the season. Ricky Bhui was subsequently announced as the new captain by the senior selection committee.

However, Vihari's allegations have sparked a debate within cricketing circles in Andhra Pradesh, with the ACA also accusing Vihari of routinely requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his transfer to other state teams but then reversing his decision.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has denounced the politicization of cricket. It emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of sports. They stressed adherence to rules and regulations, highlighting their dedication to fostering respect and fairness.

The ACA expressed disappointment at the accusations made by player Vihari, stating that while disagreements may occur, they handle issues fairly. Responding to Vihari's social media criticisms, the ACA revealed his history of requesting transfers and accused him of making false claims.

Further the the ACA expressed disappointment at the politicization of cricket and called for a focus on the facts rather than allegations made on social media.