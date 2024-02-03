Vizag Test Match: Colourful Crowds, Brass Cheers, and Artistic Flair

Visakhapatnam: The India versus England test match commenced with great vigour at the cricket stadium here on Friday, with a young and energetic crowd turning the venue into a sea of colours.



As the gates opened at 9.30 am, many fans demonstrated their unwavering support to their team by painting their faces in the vibrant hues of the Indian national flag.

In a sudden turn of events, the stadium gallery echoed with the sounds of trombones as England supporters created a lively atmosphere in support of their team. Approximately 200-300 passionate England fans brought the brass instruments with them to amplify their cheers for the visiting side.

Adding to the spectacle, some 3,500 students were granted free entry to the stadium. The gesture was aimed at encouraging young enthusiasts and promoting the spirit of the game.

Renowned international painter, Andy Brown, reputed for his artistic contributions across 15 countries, took centre-stage and engaged in a live depiction of the iconic Visakhapatnam stadium.

Brown, recognised for his work in Major League Baseball (MLB) and applauded by global entities like ESPN, Fox, BBC, the Buckingham Palaceand even Trivial Pursuit, showcased his talent by capturing the essence of the cricketing battleground.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Andy Brown shared insights into his decade-long engagements with painting, highlighting his diverse portfolio encompassing various sports and nature.

Brown reminisced about his previous visit to Visakhapatnam and painted the picturesque beaches of the city.

Andhra cricket association secretary, SR Gopinath Reddy, in a conversation, stated that a staggering 15,000 visitors flocked to the stadium. Anticipating a surge in attendance over the weekend, special arrangements, including additional police forces and food stalls, were put in place to ensure a smooth experience for the cricket enthusiasts.

On the field, the Indian team put up an impressive show, reaching a score of 336 for 6 after opting to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight with a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 179, marking his first test century on home soil.

Ravichandran Ashwin partnered him, contributing 5 runs. England's spinners Rehan Ahmed (2/61) and debutant Shoaib Bashir (2/100) managed to take crucial wickets, but Jaiswal's outstanding century tilted the day in India's favour. The match promises more thrilling moments as it unfolds in the coming days.