Vizag Decider: India, South Africa Clash in High-Stakes ODI Series Finale

Visakhapatnam: India and South Africa meet in the third and final ODI at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag. The winner of this match will take the series, as it is tied 1-1. The game starts at 1.30 pm after the toss at 1 pm in a day-night match.

Both teams showed great batting skills in the series. India won the first match in Ranchi by 17 runs, led by a superb century from Virat Kohli. South Africa bounced back strongly in the second match at Raipur, chasing 359 runs to win. This was helped by Aiden Markram’s excellent century and strong half-centuries by Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis.

The match in Vizag is set for more high scoring. The ACA-VDCA Stadium has a fast outfield and a good batting pitch. The coastal humidity and dew at night could affect the game, making the toss very important, as bowling second has been very tough in this series. This final match promises to be an exciting finish to the series.