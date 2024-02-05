Visakhapatnam's Lucky Streak Continues: India Wins Second Test Match

Visakhapatnam: India triumphed over England in the second test match at the YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium here on Monday, securing a lead of 106 runs.

Elated cricket fans, drawn in large numbers by the promise of free entry, witnessed an intense battle in the field.

The influx of spectators, especially students, was remarkable. On the third day, 14,500 fans were present, including 5,000 students. The fourth day saw an even larger turnout, with 19,000 spectators, including 7,000 students.

On the fifth day, 17,000 students enjoyed the match, with 7,000 benefiting from free entry.

The dominant sentiment among the people here was that the Vizag Cricket Stadium has become a lucky charm for Team India. ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, addressing the media, highlighted the venue's track record, citing victories in the test matches against England (November 2016), South Africa (October 2019) and the recent match against England.

BCCI officials, Indian team coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma praised the pitch-perfect conditions at the Vizag stadium. The ACA secretary expressed happiness over the successful holding of the test match and revealed that the stadium's world-class facilities have garnered praise. A willingness to host more international matches in the future was evident, he said.

Secretary Gopinath Reddy attributed the success of the match to the reforms implemented by the Andhra Cricket Association under its president Sarath Chandra Reddy's leadership. He extended congratulations to various authorities for their collective efforts in ensuring the match's success.