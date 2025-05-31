Virat Kohli Rolls into New Territory: Cricket Icon Backs World Bowling League

Most sportspeople are remembered for their achievements, but a few are recalled for their impact. Virat Kohli, one of cricket’s greatest batters, now aims to transform sports by investing in the World Bowling League (WBL). This new international league seeks to spotlight professional bowling with mixed-gender teams and global stars like Mookie Betts, a Major League Baseball player and avid bowler, adding credibility and appeal.

Kohli, known for his fierce cricketing legacy, now ventures into a quieter arena where bowling strikes may soon echo loudly. In India, bowling is often seen as casual entertainment, confined to malls. Yet Kohli’s involvement brings legitimacy and hope, suggesting bowling could claim a serious spot in sports culture. Today’s athletes are more than performers—they’re creators, investors, and dreamers. With Kohli’s backing, the WBL isn’t just a venture; it’s a bold step toward new possibilities. The league launches soon.

Written by: Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.



