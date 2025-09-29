 Top
Viral: Bumrah's Plane Gesture to Haris Rauf in Asia Cup Final

Cricket
DC Correspondent
29 Sept 2025 12:13 AM IST

The act has invoked a mixed reaction, but mostly tilted to the tone of applause

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP

Controversies aren't saying bye-bye to the Asia Cup yet. This time, Indian bowler Jaspreet Bumrah took Pakistan player Haris Rauf’s wicket, and went on to make a dipping flight gesture. The act has invoked a mixed reaction, but mostly tilted to the tone of applause.

During the Super Four game between India and Pakistan last Sunday in Dubai, Rauf had made the 'fighter jet' gesture after dismissing Sanju Samson.

BCCI later lodged a complaint with the ICC, and Rauf was found breaching the Code of Conduct. He was also fined 30 per cent of the match fee for the actions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
