Very Happy and Proud to Be Back, It Feels Like Home: Sree Charani on Rejoining Delhi Capitals

The three-time finalists Delhi Capitals enter the TATA WPL 2026 season with rejuvenated confidence after a smart auction, securing key players like Sree Charani, Chinelle Henry, and Sneh Rana to strengthen their squad. Speaking on JioHotstar, all three of the Delhi Capitals players shared their excitement and goals ahead of the new season.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Delhi Capitals player Sree Charani expressed her happiness about returning to Delhi Capitals:"Before the auction, I was just hoping to play in WPL this season with any team. But I am very happy to be back with Delhi Capitals. It feels like home and I love playing for this team."

On her goals after returning to Delhi Capitals:

"I feel very proud to be part of Delhi Capitals again. This is my chance to contribute to the team once more. I'm grateful to be back with DC and looking forward to a good season ahead. I'm just hoping for the best to happen for our team."

Speaking on JioHotstar, Delhi Capitals player Sneh Rana brimmed with confidence about the upcoming season:

"Our team combination looks very good, strong and well-sorted. Shree Charani remains Delhi's best young pick and I'm sure she'll do well this season. I'm hopeful we'll have a great season and finally lift the trophy this time."

On excitement about joining the team:

"I'm very excited to play for Delhi Capitals and get this new opportunity. I look forward to teaming up with new teammates - it will be a great experience. Delhi has explosive Indian batters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, and I'm really excited to meet and play with them."

Speaking on JioHotstar, Delhi Capitals player Chinelle Henry shared her emotions after the auction:

"Honestly, I was really nervous and excited. Now I can finally breathe again. I'm so happy to be returning to India and joining the DC family. I'm actually lost for words - just sitting here in my living room in Australia, feeling overwhelmed with joy."