Sooryavanshi Smashes Second Fastest Hundred in U19 World Cup

Harare: Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed away to the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 World Cup, racing to the landmark in just 55 balls against England here on Friday. Australian Will Malajczuk holds the record of the quickest century in this tournament for his 51-ball ton against Japan in Windhoek recently.

The 14-year-old Indian opener exploded when it mattered the most, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls and continued in the same vein to torment the English bowlers. The second fifty came off just 23 balls.

Sooryvanshi put on 142 runs in just 19 overs with his skipper Ayush Mhatre, who departed for a 51-ball 53 immediately after bringing up his half-century.

At the time of this report, Sooryavanshi was unbeaten on 155 off 72 balls.

Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced)

51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026

55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022

65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026

69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022



