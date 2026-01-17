Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Record, Becomes Youngest To Score 50 In U-19 WC

India’s 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another major milestone to his rapidly rising career on Saturday, becoming the youngest player ever to score a half-century in a Men’s Under-19 World Cup match.

Playing India’s second group game against Bangladesh, the left-hander, aged 14 years and 296 days, struck a composed 72 off 67 deliveries to rewrite the record books.

The previous record was held by Afghanistan’s Shahidullah Kamal, who had scored a fifty against the West Indies at the age of 15 years and 19 days. Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is now third on the list, having achieved the feat against the West Indies in 2010.

Suryavanshi also went past Virat Kohli on the list of Indian batters with the most runs in Youth ODIs. In just 20 matches, Vaibhav has accumulated 1,047 runs, eclipsing Kohli’s tally of 978 runs from 28 games.