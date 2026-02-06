Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blazing 175 Powers India U-19 to Mammoth 411/9

A sensational century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi propelled India U-19 to a towering 411 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs, delivering a statement performance with the bat. The right-hander was in destructive form, hammering a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, studded with 15 fours and 15 sixes at an extraordinary strike rate of 218.75.

After an early wicket, Sooryavanshi seized control of the innings, tearing into the opposition bowling with fearless strokeplay. Captain Ayush Mhatre provided solid support with a composed 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37 not out) ensured the momentum never dipped in the latter stages.

Despite regular breakthroughs by the bowlers, India U-19 maintained a relentless scoring rate throughout, crossing the 400-run mark with ease. The imposing total puts the opposition under immense pressure heading into the chase, with Sooryavanshi’s knock likely to be remembered as one of the finest U-19 ODI innings in recent times.