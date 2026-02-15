Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – A Test Beyond the Boundary

For most teenagers, the CBSE board exams are the ultimate test of nerves. For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting prodigy, they are just another arena where composure and discipline will be measured. His bat has already spoken volumes on the cricket field, but now the question is whether his pen will carry the same weight in the examination hall.

The School’s Stand & the Exam Centre

Modern Public School, Tezpur, has stood firmly behind its young star. Principal Anjali confirmed: “Yes, we have received his Admit Card. It will be up to him whether to appear for the exams or not.”

Vaibhav’s academic journey has been unconventional—his attendance often sacrificed for cricket tours and matches. Yet, the school has ensured he remains eligible to sit for the exams.

At Podar International School, where he is scheduled to write his papers, Principal Akhwari Neilkishor Sinha expressed admiration: “We feel very nice to host his exams here. He has made his name in cricket despite coming from a small place with limited facilities. His determination has brought glory to the nation.”

But Sinha was clear: “No extra facilities will be given to this wonder boy. In the exam hall, he will be treated like any other pupil. He has to use his own pen, own brain, and own skill.”

The Exam Schedule

If Vaibhav chooses to appear, his timetable is set: Mathematics on 17th February, English on 21st, Science on 25th, Hindi on 2nd March, and Social Science on 7th March.

Security and Spotlight

The District Magistrate has ordered heightened security at the exam centre, anticipating fans eager to glimpse the young sensation. Outside, he will be guarded like a celebrity; inside, he will sit as just another student, facing the same questions as his peers.

The Larger Picture

Vaibhav’s journey—from Samastipur’s dusty lanes to national cricket grounds, and now to the quiet tension of an exam hall—captures the paradox of prodigy. Fame may arrive early, but responsibility never waits. His story is not just about runs scored or exams written; it is about balance, resilience, and the test of character that lies between the crease and the classroom.



















