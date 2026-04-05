Uppal Stadium Draws Heat From Fans

HYDERABAD: Social media erupted with complaints over dusty seats, poor maintenance and restrictive entry rules at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal during the first IPL match of the season.

Videos and photos showed fans wiping thick layers of dust off seats using handkerchiefs, tissues and even towels they had brought to beat the summer heat. Many said they spent the first few minutes of the match cleaning their seats instead of cheering for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The shabby upkeep ahead of the SRH–Lucknow Super Giants match drew sharp criticism, with supporters calling the facilities “pathetic” and demanding accountability from organisers. One viral Telugu post read: “Uppal stadium seats filled with dust — fans’ ordeal.”

Entry restrictions added to the frustration. “Security staff barred sunglasses, forcing fans to dump them outside,” said Ritesh, who posted a selfie while dropping his shades into a dustbin at the gate. “How can we face the sharp evening sun?” he asked in his post.

Clips showed several fans discarding sunglasses at the entrance before rushing inside. With complaints piling up, many are urging organisers to fix hygiene lapses and improve fan comfort immediately.