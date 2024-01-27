Uppal Stadium Caught in Republic Day Spirit

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) in Uppal witnessed an extraordinary surge in enthusiasm on Republic Day with an estimated 30,800 fans turning up to watch the second day’s action of the first India-England Test on Friday. This marked a substantial increase from the approximate 23,000 attendees on Thursday.

A bigger change witnessed within a span of 24 hours was that Thursday’s sea of blue and white gave way to the vibrant Tricolour, epitomising the patriotic fervour that marks the Republic Day.

Although there was some chaos around the stadium in the morning because of traffic and parking hassles, the situation improved gradually.

Meanwhile, with it being a holiday, the surroundings turned into marketplaces, thanks to the overzealous hawkers out to make hay. On sale were a variety of goods, from ice-creams, face tattoos, jerseys and, of course the day’s flavour — National Flags.

Amidst the euphoria, concerns were voiced about the Hyderabad Cricket Association's apparent failure in maintaining the stadium's world-class standards. Complaints ranged from untidy washrooms and unclean seats to shortage of water.

The area experienced a sense of calm when spectators started departing by 5 pm. Keeping in mind the traffic challenges that needed to be braved, many opted for the convenience of Metro rail, which has a station just yonder of RGICS.